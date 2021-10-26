Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Down 7.8% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $21,181.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.99 or 0.00325681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003013 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,110,516 coins and its circulating supply is 431,850,080 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

