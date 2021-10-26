Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$9.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.69.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.