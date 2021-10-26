Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 113,674 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,674 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Syneos Health worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.66.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

