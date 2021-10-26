State Street Corp Acquires 6,972 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,052,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $324.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.15 and its 200 day moving average is $269.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $328.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

