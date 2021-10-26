B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

BPRN opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.66.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.