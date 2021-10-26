2,500 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after buying an additional 1,116,936 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.