Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Increases Dividend to GBX 34.90 Per Share

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,887.21 ($24.66) on Tuesday. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,096.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,932.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

