Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

