Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
Shares of AHH opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.