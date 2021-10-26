Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Global Partners has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 236.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.3%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $819.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.