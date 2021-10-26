ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $100.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 141,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 72,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 473,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after buying an additional 278,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,456,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 530,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.