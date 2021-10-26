First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
FEI stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.38.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.