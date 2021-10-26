First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FEI stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $29,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

