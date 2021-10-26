Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ORCH opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.98. Orchard Funding Group has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of £11.74 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Funding Group from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

