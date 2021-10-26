Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

NYSE:ALB opened at $239.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

