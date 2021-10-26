Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 102,000 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Domo worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Domo by 145,949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after acquiring an additional 589,636 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,238,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domo by 19,400.2% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 249,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,295,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Domo stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

