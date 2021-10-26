Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 127,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,596,000 after purchasing an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $149.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.