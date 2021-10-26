Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 976,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $211,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

