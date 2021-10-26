Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 200,443 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $231,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,484,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 174,138 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.