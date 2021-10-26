First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

TSE FN opened at C$45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.41. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$34.01 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$191.90 million. Research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.33.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

