Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

SMU.UN opened at C$23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.76 and a 1-year high of C$23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

