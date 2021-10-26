Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

TSE:WCP opened at C$7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,483,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,436,470.76. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490.

WCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price (up previously from C$9.25) on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.16.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

