FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Increased by National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

