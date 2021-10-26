Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $360.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $325.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.10. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

