Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after buying an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,758,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,406,000 after buying an additional 1,081,488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.77, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.