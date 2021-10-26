Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

