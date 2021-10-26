Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.61 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

ENPH stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

