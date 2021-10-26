Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $26.53 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total transaction of $37,966,736.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,339 shares of company stock valued at $566,333,381. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,775.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

