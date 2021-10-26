Amundi Makes New $336.58 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amundi bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,770,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

MRVL stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

