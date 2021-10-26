Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 249,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Stryker worth $214,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.90. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

