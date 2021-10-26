Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $267,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,246,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,025,416. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

