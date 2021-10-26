Credit Suisse AG Sells 102,498 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,498 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $181,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.