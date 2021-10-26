Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 103,861 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,802,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.