Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,673 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.33% of First Internet Bancorp worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

