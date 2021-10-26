Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,837 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

