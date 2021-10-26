Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.00. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

