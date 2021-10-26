Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.88.
BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE BAH opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
