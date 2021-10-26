Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 47,532 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

