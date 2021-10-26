Zilliqa Price Hits $0.11 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $135.05 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.49 or 0.00497308 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001441 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.58 or 0.00971618 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,207,693,824 coins and its circulating supply is 11,916,226,671 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

