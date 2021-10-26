Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Announces Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:WM opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.10. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,518 shares of company stock worth $9,086,036 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Waste Management worth $519,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

