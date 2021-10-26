Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.40 million-$947.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.55 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

NYSE:PNR opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Pentair has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.