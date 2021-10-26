Diametric Capital LP Grows Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Diametric Capital LP increased its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SciPlay by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 74,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of SCPL opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

