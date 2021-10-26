U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 446,328 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

U.S. Global Investors Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

