12,331 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $6,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 855.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 64,382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000.

NYSEARCA BJUN opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.

