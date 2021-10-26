Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $241.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

