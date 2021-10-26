The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,897 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

