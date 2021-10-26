Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

