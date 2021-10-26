Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,133 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

