BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of BP Midstream Partners worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

