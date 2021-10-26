AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on November 19th

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AEWU stock opened at GBX 109.98 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. AEW UK REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £174.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83.
About AEW UK REIT
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.