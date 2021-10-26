AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on November 19th

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AEWU stock opened at GBX 109.98 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. AEW UK REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £174.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

