Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34.

Several brokerages have commented on MTL. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

