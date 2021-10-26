BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE:ZDV opened at C$19.95 on Tuesday. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of C$14.45 and a 1 year high of C$19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.83.

