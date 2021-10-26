Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

AMGN stock opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

